New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced the launch of TCS Safe Workplace, a return-to-work solution that helps global enterprises quickly transition to a safe, secure and productive work environment.

The TCS Safe Workplace solution leverages the company's technology expertise and domain capabilities in HR processes, business continuity, facility management, and employee safety and well-being, a statement said.

It uses existing enterprise platforms to design and create a workplace command centre that assesses the readiness of employees, the work environment and the workforce model; automates the return-to-work processes, including contact tracing, shift management, and workspace planning; and monitors critical risk factors, it added.

Additionally, the solution helps companies manage self-attestation from employees, awareness communications, and grievance resolution. It identifies pandemic zonal hotspots and enables fact-based decision-making, so an organisation can proactively adapt its operations to avoid issues that may affect its employees and customers. *

* IT services major HCL Technologies, in collaboration with R3, has launched Buildingblock — a blockchain platform created to streamline business property insurance for multinational companies.

The platform enables insurance companies to craft a master policy document by enabling real-time data flow in an easy, cryptographically secure and immutable manner, a statement said.

By adopting blockchain, organisations can save time and effort which was earlier consumed in lengthy data sharing processes and reconciliations, it added.

In addition, the immutable and secure nature of blockchain prevents the risk of data loss and accountability issues, it said. *

* IT firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it will leverage artificial intelligence-based learning platform to create 'Fit for Future' workforce.

The 'Upskilling-as-a-Service' (UaaS) platform will help accelerate new-age skill development for over 60,000 employees globally.

Powered by New Age Delivery (NAD), UaaS is aimed at enhancing employee competencies across emerging technologies like 5G, cloud, big data, robotic process automation, a statement said. The learning platform leverages AI to provide interactive, on-demand, contextual and hyper-personalised upskilling to employees in self-service mode, it added.

UaaS enables employees to access world-class content and assessments from across over 30 partners along with cloud-based practice platforms and deployment avenues. The platform is also helping Tech Mahindra tide COVID pandemic, facilitating 2x learning interventions accelerating skill development as per changing business landscape.

