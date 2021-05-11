New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Swiss building materials company LafargeHolcim Indian subsidiaries ACC and Ambuja Cements have collectively accelerated their decarbonisation agenda.

The aim is to generate clean and green energy in line with LafargeHolcim's Net Zero Pledge and its ambition to reduce emissions from electricity.

The decarbonisation agenda will be delivered through a number of measures, from waste heat recovery to using more renewable energy and reducing the amount of clinker used in cement manufacture.

***** Cosmo Films launches non-tearable, co-extruded Opaque Synthetic Paper

*Cosmo Films, a solution provider in the packaging, lamination, labeling, and synthetic paper segments has introduced Opaque Synthetic Paper (OSP) which is specially designed for a dangler application.

OSP, which is non-tearable, co-extruded, white opaque, and both sides matte coated film is best suited for outdoor applications where printing is done on both sides

Cosmo Films Chief Executive Officer Pankaj Poddar said: ”Cosmo Films Ltd. is the leading market player in India, and with this launch, we aim to grow in the Indian as well as international markets.”

