Mumbai, January 14 (PTI) AirAsia India will add new flights, connecting Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Pune, in its network starting January 24, the budget carrier announced on Thursday.

With the launch of a non-stop service to Pune from Bhubaneswar, AirAsia India will be the only domestic carrier offering a direct service between these two domestic cities, AirAsia India said in a release.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of new flights connecting Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Pune. The flights are scheduled to ease the convenience of flying, with our fly-thru service enabling a connection between Kolkata and Pune," said Ankur Garg, AirAsia India Chief Commercial Officer.

AirAsia India had started operations from Bhubaneswar in August 2017.

The airline said it now connects Bhubaneswar to all our four hubs, i.e., Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata.

************* Jaguar Land Rover announces new retailer partner in Bengaluru

* Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday announced the appointment of Shakti Auto Cars as its new retailer partner in Bengaluru.

The ultra-modern sales facility, housing sales, service, and spares, is spread over 4 180 sq m. With provision for a 10 cars display besides approved used car area to cater to pre-owned customers, JLR India said in a release.

"We are delighted to announce that we have partnered with Shakti Auto Cars to service our customers in Bengaluru. With its ultra-modern sales facility, housing sales, service and spares, it provides our customers with an enhanced access and convenience, along with a world class experience of owning a Jaguar Land Rover product in this region," said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. The retail outlet also has an integrated service workshop, equipped with 18 service bays with state-of-the-art equipment, it said.

