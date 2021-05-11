New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Venture capital firm Anthill Ventures on Tuesday announced Indus X, an urban-tech scaling programme that seeks to invest in and scale start-ups focused on solving challenges faced by citizens, corporates, and governments in urban centres using technology.

Indus X will also serve as a platform to convene government, startups, corporate, and academia, to create an ecosystem of players working within urban technology, a statement said.

"Indus X will be a 6 month-long programme where 8-10 pre-series A and Series A startups will be mentored to scale with speed. The startups which reach their milestones and achieve scale will receive an investment from Anthill and other co-investors to the tune of USD 1-3 million," it added.

**** Haqdarshak raises Rs 6.65 cr in funding

*Social enterprise startup Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 6.65 crore in funding from The Deepak Group, Impact India Investment Partners LLC and others.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from Beyond Capital Fund, Shalini Chhabra and 3i Partners, a statement said.

The round had been started in July 2020, led by Acumen Fund and supported by Upaya Social Ventures, it added.

Haqdarshak ensures citizens get access to government and private welfare and schemes and services.

The company will use the funds to launch and expand vaccination plus health insurance coverage-focused services at the last-mile with a digital push and invest in plug and play tech tools, the statement said.

**** Appitsimple Infotek, Ankit Dudhwewala invest $200,000 in Enthu.ai

*Appitsimple, maker of CallHippo and SoftwareSuggest, on Tuesday said it has invested USD 200,000 (about Rs 1.4 crore) in Enthu.AI.

Appitsimple founder Ankit Dudhwewala has also invested in his personal capacity, a statement said.

The funding will help Enthu.AI accelerate its engineering and sales efforts and move a step forward towards its vision of enabling contact centres to deliver better customer outcomes, it added.

"For AppItSimple, this is a strategic investment as the company already operates CallHippo...Enthu.AI's conversation AI platform is a logical extension of CallHippo's telephony services and aligns with our vision of enabling contact centres to leverage voice data as a strategic asset for decision making," Dudhwewala said.

**** We Founder Circle leads USD 200,000 funding in Geekster *We Founder Circle (WFC), a startup investment platform, on Tuesday said it has invested in Geekster, an integrated ed+hr tech platform for technology professionals.

The pre-seed round of USD 200,000 (about Rs 1.4 crore) also witnessed participation from ah! Ventures.

Geekster is an integrated platform where students get trained on in-demand skills by industry experts.

Geekster plans to utilise the freshly infused funds in launching skill development programmes, accelerating the product development and offering its product to a wider client base, a statement said.

