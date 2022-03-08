New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday said its global CSR arm Aster Volunteers has partnered with the country's well-known rural activist Ruma Devi to provide access to healthcare services to the rural households in Barmer, Rajasthan. Announced on the occasion of International Women's Day, the partnership will see Aster Volunteers and Devi, a Nari Shakti Puraskar 2018 awardee, improving access to primary healthcare services for the rural population of the Barmer district, alongside launching women empowerment initiatives. "With programmes like these, we can educate women better so that they are enabled and empowered to take better care of themselves and their whole family. In villages, where most of them live as big joint families, this would mean caring for old, young and for themselves better," Aster DM Healthcare Deputy Managing Director Alisha Moopen said in a statement. Aster Volunteers programme was launched on the occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017. It acts as a platform to bridge the gap between people who would like to help those in need. Over the last five years, Aster Volunteers has emerged into a global movement driven by over 42,000 volunteers who have impacted over 3.5 million lives, the company said.

******

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 8.14 Lakh.

Meesho rolls out zero penalty, 7-day payments initiatives for sellers

Also Read | Volkswagen Virtus Sedan Unveiled in India; Check Launch Date, Bookings & Other Details Here.

Meesho, an e-commerce company, on Tuesday announced two new features -- 'Zero Penalty' and '7-Day Payments' -- for sellers on its platform.

The new features will be available for all the sellers registered on Meesho and seek to create a level-playing-field for small and medium businesses to operate online.

The 'zero penalty' feature will ensure that sellers are not penalised for self or auto cancellation of orders.

With removal of penalties around cancellations, Meesho has become the first 'zero penalty' platform for sellers in India, the company said in a statement.

The '7-Day payments' feature aims to ensure that sellers are paid faster, which in turn will help them reinvest money into their businesses.

Being capital-efficient is crucial to their continued growth and success, it said.

Over the past few years, Meesho has rolled out a slew of initiatives to ease the digitisation process for sellers across the country.

Nearly 70 per cent of all Meesho sellers are from tier 2+ cities such as Hisar, Panipat and Tiruppur among others, the statement added.

****** Garmin launches Instinct 2 series of smartwatches in India

Smart wearable devices maker Garmin on Tuesday launched Instinct 2 Series of smartwatches in India, priced between Rs 33,990 and Rs 51,990.

The Instinct 2 Series has features like solar technology with unlimited battery life, a full suite of health and wellness features, a barometer to monitor weather, and trackback routing to navigate back to the starting point, Garmin India said in a statement.

The company said the Instinct 2 Series will be available from March 14 in India at Garmin brand stores along with other platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury and other retail partners.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)