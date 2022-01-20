New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Drug firm AstraZeneca India on Thursday said it has appointed Ram Mudaliar as the India lead of its Clinical Data & Insights (CDI) division.

Prior to his appointment as the CDI India Lead, Mudaliar worked with AstraZeneca Canada, managing delivery of the lung portfolio and leading Oncology data management teams in the North American region and in Europe.

The Clinical Data & Insights (CDI) division in Bengaluru, which was commissioned in October 2021, is a critical advancement to support a growing global portfolio and build on internal data expertise.

Mudaliar's depth of experience in data management, leadership, strategic insights and broad-based expertise will be an accelerator to the growth of the division in India, AstraZeneca India Managing Director Siva Padmanabhan said in a statement.

*** *Mastercard appoints Rajesh Mani as Head of India Tech Hub

Global payment solution provider Mastercard on Thursday announced the appointment of Rajesh Mani as head of the company's India Tech Hub.

Mastercard's India Tech Hubs supports the development of technologies and applications that facilitate faster, smarter and more secure digital payments.

Rajesh will collaborate with and also support the global teams in building strategic engagements with key stakeholders to drive innovation across Mastercard's products and services, Mastercard said in a statement.

*** *Slice signs up as sponsor of Mumbai Indians team

Slice, a credit card challenger startup, on Thursday announced a three-year partnership with the Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As part of the deal, slice's logo will appear on the front of all Mumbai Indians' official jerseys, the company said in a statement.

Making its debut in sports sponsorship with this partnership, slice will have the opportunity to connect with millions of passionate cricket fans across the globe, it said.

