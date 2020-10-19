New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Online ticket booking platform BookMyShow on Monday said it has partnered with online higher education company upGrad to enable users to opt for their preferred upskilling, career advancement courses and entertainment on a single platform.

This unique collaboration aims to build and offer quality education, career-oriented and upskilling formats to millennials and young working professionals across metros along with tier-II cities and beyond, where BookMyShow has a strong consumer connect across its plethora of entertainment offerings, a statement said.

Online programmes offered by the edtech major will now be available on the BookMyShow platform, it added.

"...we will now be enabling millions of interested individuals with quality higher education options at the ease of their fingertips. We operate in times when optimism for online education is growing at a rapid speed, and such an alliance will only accelerate it further," upGrad CEO – India Arjun Mohan said.

**** Home category grows 30 pc over last year's festive sale; overtakes fashion: Snapdeal

*Value-focused online marketplace Snapdeal on Monday said sales in the home products category has grown by 30 per cent during the ongoing festive season over the last year.

With this, it has become the largest category on Snapdeal this year, overtaking the fashion category, which has traditionally been the top-performer at Snapdeal, a statement said.

The growth in the home category is propelled by popular products like kitchen appliances (food processors, kitchen tools, pressure cookers etc), kitchenware for storage and serving, bed & bath linen, home decor, home cleaning equipment, LED lights, and winter gear including comforters and blankets etc, it added.

"Sellers in the home category have seen a multi-fold increase in order volumes being received by them - the top 1,000 sellers in the category have seen volumes grow between 3-4 times as compared to pre-sale days," it said.

