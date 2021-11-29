Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone on Monday announced the launch of its new tyre for the construction and mining sector in the Indian market. The new offering--L370HL--in block and shoulder lug design for heat radiation and block tear resistance respectively, is suitable for the heavy load segment and will be available in the size 295/90R20, Bridgestone India said in a release.

“Cost-efficient logistics are key to the economics of the construction and mining sector. Downtime because of tyre malfunction can negatively impact the bottom line. Our L370HL is designed to weather the roughs of these sectors giving operators smooth logistics and thereby increasing productivity and efficiencies of these core sectors” said Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

Also Read | Realme 9 Series India Launch Postponed Due to Ongoing Chip Shortage.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 & Reno7 Pro Prices in India Reportedly Leaked Online.

*** *Zypp Electric partner 'Shoonya' initiative to achieve sustainable last mile delivery

EV logistics startup Zypp Electric has partnered with zero pollution deliveries initiative, Shoonya, to minimise air pollution and achieve zero carbon emissions by accelerating the deployment of electric vehicles for last-mile delivery.

This is the first step toward Zypp's goal of achieving a renewable and sustainable manner of last-mile delivery by 2030, the company said.

Zypp Electric aims to reduce carbon emissions through its largest electric scooter fleet and electrify last mile logistics, said Akash Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Zypp Electric.

*** *Ambuja Cements and ACC partners IIT-Delhi to develop low carbon cement

Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd have partnered with IIT-Delhi to develop next-generation low-carbon cement to promote sustainable construction.

This academic collaboration with IIT-D to develop 'calcined clay cements' will be implemented through a research project funded by Holcim Innovation Centre, Lyon, France.

Ambuja Cement and ACC are part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim).

“This collaboration aims to create next-generation low CO2 cement with more than 50% lower carbon emissions for Indian and international consumers,” said a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)