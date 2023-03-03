New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Bakery foods company Britannia Industries on Friday announced that it is planning to increase the women workforce at its manufacturing plant in Madurai to 70 per cent by the end of 2024.

The company currently employs over 1,400 people, of which 65 per cent comprise women.

"At a national level, Britannia aims to achieve a total diversity ratio of 50 per cent from the current 41 per cent by end of 2024, by increasing the participation of women in its workforce," it said.

Diversity is an important pillar of Britannia's sustainability framework to become a responsible global total foods company, it said.

**************** * PVR marks its debut at Nalasopara, opens 5-screen multiplex

Cinema exhibition company PVR Ltd on Friday announced the launch of its new 5-screen multiplex at Capital Mall in Nalasopara, MMR, Maharashtra, marking its entry into the city.

The cinema is located in Nalasopara in Palghar district near Mumbai's western suburbs, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which has become one of the most-populous urban areas in the state.

With this launch, PVR consolidated its foothold in Maharashtra with 281 screens in 16 cities and a total of 1,663 screens across 114 cities.

************************ * Aether Industries inks long-term supply, sales contract with Japan's Otsuka Chemical Co

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Speciality chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries on Friday announced that it has executed a long-term supply and sales agreement with Japan's Otsuka Chemicals for two existing products.

This has enabled the company to add more business for two of its market-leading products, Aether Industries said in a statement.

With this agreement, Aether aims to achieve revenues of Rs 51 crore in three years by supplying 300 MT per year (combined for both products).

