New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Real estate consultant Colliers India on Monday announced the appointment of two executive directors to strengthen its project management business.

Jagadish Mahendran, who has 22 years of experience, joins Colliers as Executive Director, Project Management (Greenfield), Karnataka.

With a track record of managing construction projects of USD 5 billion, Jagadish joins Colliers from SNC Lavalin Company, Riyadh.

B Muralidharan has also been appointed as Executive Director, Project Management (Greenfield), Karnataka.

He has nearly two decades of experience in project management and construction.

Muralidharan was earlier working for Riviera Infraprojects, where he held the designation of Chief Operating Officer.

Before this, he was part of Adani Realty and Sobha Ltd.

*** *Audi announces expansion of pre-owned car sales network

German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday announced the expansion of its pre-owned car sales network in the country with the opening of an Audi Approved: plus showroom in Surat, Gujarat, to cater to the growing demand in the textile city and the nearby regions.

Spanning 2,100 sq ft, the state-of-the-art facility has the capacity to display five cars.

Besides, customers will be eligible for two years of unlimited kilometers warranty and can avail of easy financing options and insurance through the programme.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As one of the major commercial and economic hubs in Gujarat, Surat and the adjacent areas have been generating steady demand for pre-owned luxury cars as more people seek a luxurious driving experience. The new showroom will help us cater to this demand while expanding our footprint in the region.”

*** *Vedanta's iron and steel vertical gets award

Vedanta on Monday said its iron and steel vertical has been conferred with the platinum award for best environmental practices at the International Conference on Geo-Technical Challenges in Mining, Tunnelling and Underground Structures (ICGMTU) 2021. ICGMTU recognised Vedanta's iron and steel vertical under green awards category for its systematic mine reclamation measures at Sanquelim iron ore mine in Goa, the company said in a statement. Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO- iron and steel sector, Vedanta said, "At Vedanta, we believe in the sustainable development with utmost focus on adoption of best in class Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) practices."

*** *STFC partners Skill India to train 1,000 drivers for transporting oxygen tankers

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Monday said it has partnered with Skill India to train 1,000 drivers to ensure seamless and accident-free transportation of oxygen tankers.

The company, through its CSR initiative- Shriram Seva Sankalp LMO Driver Training, aims to up skill 1,000 experienced heavy and medium vehicle drivers to carefully handle and transport Cryogenic LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) tankers, the lender said in a release.

“The need for skilled drivers to operate oxygen tankers was felt in 2021 owing to the acute shortage of oxygen in the country. As India braces towards meeting challenges of the third wave of the pandemic, our endeavour is to once again provide continuous support to the society,” the company's VC and MD Umesh Revankar said.

While over 500 drivers have successfully completed the training in January 2022, the company aims to certify the remaining 500 drivers by March 2022, the release said.

