New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Continental Tires on Thursday said it has launched locally produced 19 and 20 inch rim size tyres for premium sedans and sports utility vehicles.

The company, which is present in the country since 2011, said it has also introduced digital solutions for commercial vehicle segment in the domestic market.

The new range of tyres under the ContiSportContact5 and ContiSportContact5 SUV product lines would be rolled out from the company's Modipuram facility in Uttar Pradesh.

"India is an important market for us...the step towards localising the production of high performance 19 and 20 inch tyres for SUVs and premium vehicles highlight our commitment to the Indian market," Continental Tires India Managing Director Samir Gupta told reporters.

The company is confident that the new locally manufactured articles will give us a competitive advantage to meet country's growing tyre needs, he added.

The Indian market has seen rapid growth in the SUV and premium passenger vehicle segment in the last decade.

However, the tyres for this segment were primarily imported and were not extensively manufactured locally in India.

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has commenced subscription programme in five additional cities across the country.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe programme is now available in the cities of Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vishakhapatnam.

This expands the total network coverage of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe across 25 cities in India, the auto major said in a statement.

"Since its introduction two years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe programme has garnered tremendous response from customers. The Subscribe programme is well suited for today's asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions," Maruti Suzuki Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said.

As per the initiative, customers can enjoy owning a car without buying a vehicle.

It allows customers to opt for cars from the range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, choose from multiple tenure options, at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.

