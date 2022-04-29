New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Government-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Friday said it has bagged the 'Green Brand of The Year' award at the IAA Olive Crown Awards 2022.

EESL has been conferred the award for 'Now or Never' campaign, which was aimed at encouraging people to transition to sustainable and energy-efficient practices, and increase awareness about EESL's programmes and offerings under the energy efficiency domain.

"EESL, a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power won the 'Green Brand of The Year' title at the prestigious Olive Crown Award 2022, organised under the India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IC-IAA)," according to a statement.

*** N S Vishwanathan joins Acuite Ratings & Research as its Chairman * Former RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan has been appointed as the Chairman of Acuite Ratings & Research on Friday.

A career central banker, Vishwanathan used to handle the crucial functions of regulation and supervision of lenders. In 2020, he had quit three months ahead of his retirement due to health reasons.

*** LTI achieves premier partner status in AWS Partner Network * IT company LTI on Friday said it has achieved premier partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), an Amazon Web Services (AWS) global community of partners.

The recognition has been given for its expertise in assisting enterprises achieve their cloud technology goals across complex customer landscapes, a statement said.

*** Fitspire raises USD 3,00,000 * Fitspire, a vegan health-wellness brand, on Friday said it has raised USD 3,00,000 in a round of funding from Ivor Braganza and Rajesh Sud.

The Delhi-based nutrition and wellness startup plans to use the fresh funds in further strengthening its ecosystem and accelerate market expansion, build the brand, and create new revenue streams, as per a statement.

