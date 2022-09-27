New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKI) on Tuesday said its subsidiary GHG Reduction Technologies Pvt Ltd has reached 100 per cent capacity to manufacture 5 million cookstoves per year.

The capacity reached at the manufacturing unit in Nashik is the highest ever in the biomass category. These improved cookstoves are being supplied for the clean cooking projects of major oil and gas players across the globe, EKI said in a statement.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 5G Earns DXOMARK 2022 Gold Battery Label.

"Each improved cookstove prevents up to 4,000 kg of CO2 (carbon) emissions per year. The capacity expansion is one of the highest production capacities in the world," it said.

Pankaj Pandey, Head – Community-based Projects at EKI Energy Services Ltd, said, "We promise to continue enhancing our sustainability services, benefitting a larger section of society and expand our area of operations with a target to reach remote locations in other countries too. The aim is to steer the planet to net-zero while empowering communities," he said.

Also Read | Walmart Arrives on Roblox Gaming Metaverse Experience To Sell Toys to Children.

EKI Energy Services is a carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe.

*** PXIL introduces any-day single sided reverse auction contract * Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL) on Tuesday introduced the 'Any-Day Single Sided Reverse Auction Contract'.

This contract enables buyers to procure power through a reverse auction process to meet their power requirement for a period up to 90 days ahead, PXIL said in a statement.

"The introduction of this reverse auction based contract is in line with the approval granted by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC)," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)