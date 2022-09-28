New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has collaborated with Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) for 20,000 electric pressure cookers and induction cooktops in the country.

The EESL and MECS have agreed to collaborate on a large-scale initial deployment of over 20,000 electric pressure cookers and induction cooktops in the country, a statement said.

According to the statement the deployment is expected to accelerate the acceptance and large-scale adoption of modern electric cooking devices in Indian kitchens.

*** IIFL Finance appoints Kapish Jain as deputy CFO, head of investor relations * Non bank lender IIFL Finance on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kapish Jain as its deputy chief financial officer (CFO) and head of investor relations.

Jain joins the company from PNB Housing Finance, where he served as the chief financial officer, as per a statement.

*** Toothsi ropes in Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli as brand ambassadors * Toothsi, which pitches itself as a smile makeover company, on Wednesday said it has roped in actor Anushka Sharma and her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli as brand ambassadors.

The couple will promote and encourage the adoption of new-age teeth straightening clear aligners, a statement said.

*** Piramal Pharma appoints Vibha Paul Rishi to its board of directors * Piramal Pharma on Wednesday appointed Vibha Paul Rishi to its board of directors.

Rishi is a marketing professional and held global leadership positions across branding, strategy, innovation and human capital, according to a statement.

*** Unscript.ai raises over USD 1.25 million * Unscript.ai, an AI-based platform for creating personalised synthetic videos in real-time, has raised over USD 1.25 million (about Rs 10 crore) in the latest funding round led by Exfinity Venture Partners.

Stellaris Venture Partners also participated in the round.

The funds will be used to expand tech and business capabilities, a company statement said.

