Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Wealth management firm Equirus Wealth on Wednesday announced the appointment of Abhijit Bhave as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Bhave will oversee the management and growth of the wealth management, asset management, digital wealth, and direct equities platforms, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Equirus, Bhave held positions at organisations uch as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, Fisdom Private Wealth, Karvy Private Wealth, UTI AMC and BPCL.

"Equirus has established itself as a trusted name in the wealth management industry, and I look forward to leading the team towards new heights of success. With a strong foundation and a commitment to delivering exceptional financial solutions, we will continue to create value for our clients and drive innovation in the wealth management space," Bhave said.

*** Veefin Solutions listed on BSE SME platform * Leading exchange BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SME) on Wednesday announced the listing of Veefin Solutions Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 442.

Veefin Solutions Ltd became the 442nd company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on July 5, 2023 after successfully completing its public issue on June 26, the exchange said in a release.

The Mumbai-registered Veefin Solutions is a digital lending and supply chain finance (SCF) technology product solutions company.

*** KEC International wins Rs 1,042 cr orders * RPG group firm KEC International, which is into infrastructure as an EPC player, has secured new orders worth Rs 1,042 crore from the Railways and its maiden international order for signaling & telecommunication project.

It has also secured an order in the metals & mining segment and transmission & distribution orders from India, the Middle East, Europe and the US.

KEC has presence in power transmission and distribution, Railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

*** Lord's Mark Industries launches new subsidiary * Lord's Mark Industries, which is into diagnostics, hygiene care and biotech/pharmaceuticals, has entered the genome testing area with the launch of a new subsidiary, Lord's Mark Microbiotech.

It seeks to begin saliva-based technology for genome testing through its brand MyDNA, it said in a statement.

Genome testing kits will be available at a price range Rs 8,000-16,000.

The company said initially, it will invest Rs 20 crore.

It will focus on preventive genomic testing for early detection, screening, and personalised interventions for diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, or hereditary condition.

The company will offer online services, which will be available in 48 cities.

*** Cred appoints B Sriram as independent director * Former SBI managing director B Sriram has been appointed by Cred as an independent director.

Sriram has also worked with IDBI Bank and State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, according to a statement.

*** Tanishq reduces tech support cost by 30 pc, says Oracle * Oracle on Wednesday said its client Indian jewellery brand Tanishq has been able to reduce its technology support costs by 30 per cent.

Migration of the inventory management system to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure helped the company, as per a statement.

