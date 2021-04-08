Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Extreme IX, an internet exchange point, on Thursday said it has tied up with Ctrls to establish a point of presence at the latter's datacentre in Navi Mumbai.

Services from the datacenter at Mahape will improve latency and stability of connectivity while enhancing redundancy and lowering costs, an official statement said.

******************** Edelweiss Wealth appoints Pankaj Razdan as vice-chairman, MD

*Edelweiss Wealth Management on Thursday appointed Pankaj Razdan as its vice-chairman and managing director (MD).

Razdan joins the company from Aditya Birla Capital, where he served as the deputy chief executive, an official statement said. ******************** Six fact-checking platforms join hands to address misinformation during elections

*Six fact-checking platforms have come together in India to launch 'Ekta', a consortium of Indian fact-checking groups addressing misinformation during the ongoing Assembly Elections.

AFP Fact Check, BOOM Live, Factly, India Today Fact Check, Vishvas News and WebQoof have come together for the initiative, an official statement said. ******************** Viacom18 announces senior-level appointments

*Media company Viacom18 on Thursday announced senior-level appointments to strengthen its digital ventures business.

Chanpreet Arora will serve as the business head for 'AVOD' business, while Vineet Govil will be the chief technology officer for Viacom18 digital ventures, an official statement said. ******************** HDFC Bank selects 21 start-ups working in social sector for SmartUp Grants 2021

* HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has selected as many as 21 start-ups working in the social sector for its fourth edition of SmartUp Grants this year.

Twenty-one start-ups working in the social sector were selected through a screening process from 300 applications received across the country. These grants are aimed at nurturing start-ups offering unique solutions to harbinger sustainable change in society and the environment, the private sector lender said in a statement.

These grants have been offered under the aegis of 'Parivartan', the umbrella programme for the bank's social initiatives. The private sector lender had instituted SmartUp grants in 2017 and over the past four years, it has supported 87-number of startups from various cities across India.

