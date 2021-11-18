New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Customers using FASTag of IDFC First Bank will now be able to make payments for refilling at HPCL fuel stations as the two companies have joined hands to offer the payment service to the users.

IDFC FIRST Bank and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) signed an agreement on Thursday to facilitate fuel payments by motorists at HPCL's retail outlets using the bank's FASTags, they said in a joint statement.

Payments using the FASTag balance can be made by linking the FASTag to the 'HP Pay' mobile application. So far, FASTags have only been used to pay for toll charges.

The agreement was signed in Mumbai at an event, where it was also announced that refuellers can buy, recharge and replace IDFC FIRST Bank's FASTags at select HPCL retail outlets.

This partnership makes the purchase and use of tags convenient for five million motorists using IDFC FIRST Bank FASTags at HPCL retail outlets, as per the release.

Last year, the bank was the first to introduce fuel payments using FASTag balances for commercial vehicles users at HPCL retail outlets, through DriveTrack Plus POS terminals.

Mahindra & Mahindra select Blackberry's CDC platform for XUV700

* Domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has selected BlackBerry's QNX-technology to power cockpit domain controller for XUV 700.

This leading-edge CDC platform has been selected to power M&M Ltd.'s offering Indian consumers a more intuitive and intelligent in-car driving experience.

The deployment marks a significant Indian automotive market expansion for BlackBerry whose QNX technology is in production programmes with 45 different OEMs, and over 195 million vehicles worldwide, a release said.

The CDC that leverages hypervisor has now entered mass production, according to the release.

“We are pleased to team up with BlackBerry QNX whose QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX Hypervisor represent a key ingredient in our push to deploy the first generation of software-driven vehicles in the Indian marketplace,” said Binoy Paul, Chief Engineer( E/E) at Mahindra.

