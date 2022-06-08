New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Toy manufacturer Funskool India on Wednesday said it has acquired rights from Asmodee to manufacture and distribute their popular game 'Abalone' for the Indian market.

Asmodee is a leading international games publisher and distributor with over 39 million games sold in 2020, in more than 50 countries.

"Abalone from Zygomatic – an Asmodee studio – is one of the most popular two-player abstract strategy board games in the world. For Funskool, it is another big step forward in our 'Make in India' program. More of such initiatives will follow," Funskool CEO R Jeswant said.

A game with marbles, Abalone is a strategic game that helps players focus their attention as they try to push six of their opponents' 14 marbles out of the hexagonal playing surface. Abalone's six directions of movement require players to remain focused as they balance both the offensive and defensive strategies.

*** JSW Paints commences deliveries through EVs in New Delhi * JSW Paints, part of USD 22 billion JSW Group, on Wednesday said it is switching to Electric Vehicles (EV) to deliver materials from warehouses to retailers.

This is a part of the company's commitment to reduce carbon emissions through innovative & sustainable logistics and falls under JSW Paints' broader Think Beautiful green roadmap.

The EV will be a mini truck replacing the currently used diesel vehicle van to deliver goods to its retailers. JSW Paints is the first Indian paints company to use electric vehicle as part of sustainable business practise.

*** Shoppers Stop appoints Sandeep Jabbal as Customer Care Associate and Chief Digital Transformation and Information Officer * Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Wednesday said it has appointed Sandeep Jabbal as Customer Care Associate and Chief Digital Transformation and Information Officer.

Jabbal's appointment is with effect from May 23, 2022 and will be responsible for providing strong leadership and support in digital transformation initiatives led by the brand.

He has more than 18 years of extensive experience in developing IT strategies and designing and delivering the IT roadmap for large organisations with a focus on digital transformation for enhancing customer experience.

"Digitalization is reinventing businesses and capturing unique competitive advantages. Today, digital transformation is not an option; it is necessary to escape the comfort zone, reinvent and compete in this world overrun by technological advances. We need to offer best in class experience for our customers and stakeholders. Technology plays a critical role in driving business and building brand authority," Shoppers Stop Managing Director Venu Nair said.

