New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Music streaming app Gaana on Friday said it has become the first platform in its segment in India to achieve 18.5 crore monthly active users.

The company said it has over 330 crore music streams with more than 35 per cent contribution coming from regional music. "Gaana has consolidated its leadership position in the country's audio over-the-top sector with over 185 million monthly active users," Gaana said in a statement.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A51 Prices Slashed in India By Up to Rs 2,000; Check New Prices.

Gaana believes that it will be able to get additional 10 crore new users in the next 12 months. "Currently, 80 per cent of all Gaana users are loyalists. They love the idea of being able to access songs, podcasts and short videos from their favourite artists in a single integrated experience," Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal said.

He added that the ability to deliver a strong value to entertainment-lovers will help us onboard 250 million new users in the next 12 months. *

Also Read | New Realme C3 Volcano Grey, Realme 5 Pro Chroma White Colour Variants Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

*

*

* Haryana govt, SIDBI sign pact for MSME development

Mumbai: The Haryana government and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) have entered into a pact for development of the MSME ecosystem in the state.

Under the arrangement, SIDBI will set up a dedicated project management unit (PMU) that will work in coordination with the Haryana government and facilitate schemes, initiatives and interventions for benefit of MSMEs in the state, a release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)