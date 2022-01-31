New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) HCL Technologies (HCL) on Monday said it has expanded its partnership with Husqvarna Group with a new multi-year IT services contract.

The engagement will advance Husqvarna's digital transformation journey by leveraging automation and facilitating an agile and customer-focused workforce, a statement said.

The Husqvarna Group is a global producer of outdoor power products, watering products, cutting equipment and power tools.

The expanded partnership builds upon HCL's existing infrastructure and application development agreement to deliver leading-edge hybrid cloud management, digital workplace and security services, it added.

* * * * Subex Q3 profit declines to Rs 2.1cr

*IT services firm Subex Ltd on Monday registered over 75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 2.1 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.7 crore in the year-ago period, Subex said in a BSE filing.

Revenue dipped 6.6 per cent to Rs 87.7 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 93.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said.

"While we have seen good momentum for Sectrio and IDcentral range of products, the delay in closure of core business contracts has led to financial numbers for the quarter to be below our expectations," Subex MD and CEO Vinod Kumar said.

