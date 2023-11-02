Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Hoteliers from Maharashtra on Thursday said they have met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis to voice concerns on the 5 per cent value added tax.

Excise Minister Shambhuraje Desai has promised to call a joint meeting with the finance ministry in the next few days, as per a statement from AHAR.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

***** Piramal Foundation ties up with GS Medical College and KEM Hospital

*

Piramal Foundation on Thursday tied up with state-run GS Medical College and KEM Hospital to address healthcare needs of four aspirational districts in Maharashtra.

The initiative addresses issues such as malnutrition, mother and child health, anaemia, and tuberculosis among tribal populations, as per a statement.

*****

NBA, Bhaane join hands to launch online store *

The National Basketball Association (NBA), and Bhaane, a clothing brand, on Thursday announced a tie-up to launch an online store.

The store will provide fans in India with select NBA merchandise, a statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)