Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Tuesday announced the formation of a venture capital (VC) committee to work on public policy consultations.

Vikas Agnihotri of SoftBank Investment Advisers will chair the committee and Shweta Rajpal Kohli of Sequoia India will be the co-chair, a statement said.

IT company 3i Infotech has bagged a USD 2.2 million contract from an unnamed company in the UAE.

The client is in the digital transformation space and the contract is spread over three years, 3i Infotech said in a statement.

Darwin Platform to offer 1.5 lakh jobs to Agniveers *

Darwin Platform Group on Tuesday said it will offer 1.5 lakh jobs to Agniveers to expand the Post-Retirement Employment Programme (PREP) for ex-servicemen.

The support from the group, which claims to be into sectors including retail, security, infrastructure and airlines, comes amid the government's newly-launched scheme being endorsed by India Inc.

The government aims to hire over 40,000 people in the defence forces in the first year of the short-term recruitment scheme, which has triggered protests in some parts of the country.

Freo eyes opening 10 lakh digital savings accounts in 1 yr *

Freo, a neobank, on Tuesday said it is targeting to open 10 lakh digital saving accounts in the next one year.

It announced a partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank to launch the facility christened 'Freo Save'.

