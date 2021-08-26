New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) IBM on Thursday said it is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to support the latter's online BSc Degree programme and augmenting select courses on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform.

IBM experts will be co-offering a Quantum Computing course on the NPTEL Platform and augment select NPTEL courses such as Data Science and AI with technical inputs that will help provide students with a current industry perspective, a statement said.

Also Read | How To Get the Perfect Tan With Byrokko Best Selling ‘Shine Brown’.

It will also conduct technical sessions for NPTEL partner colleges through their local chapters and for the IIT Madras' Online BSc Degree programme, it added.

These sessions will be free of cost and made available on the NPTEL and IIT Madras' online platforms.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Price of Yellow Metal Falls to Rs 46,149 Per 10 Grams, Silver at Rs 61,653 Per Kg.

**** Microsoft launches Education Innovation Summit to create future-ready education ecosystem in India

*Microsoft India, along with Ernst & Young and Elets Technomedia, on Thursday launched the first edition of the Education Innovation Summit that seeks to bring together stakeholders to facilitate a dialogue on education transformation in the country using technology and creating an equitable learning ecosystem.

The Summit will open a dialogue on the role of technology to transform education, improve learning outcomes and better prepare students across India for the new world of work, a statement said.

The first leg of the Summit was hosted in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and education influencers and public sector officials across the state came together to discuss the need for transforming every classroom across the state into a modern virtual classroom.

“The education ecosystem in India demonstrated tremendous agility and resilience during the pandemic. Technology helped maintain learning continuity, playing a central role in enabling this resilience. The tech opportunity in education is clear-technology will play a central role in ensuring equitable access to skills and opportunity for students across the country, empowering them for a digital future," Navtez Balm Executive Director (Public Sector) at Microsoft India, said.

**** ACT Fibernet launches 2nd edition of 'Welcome Back' initiative

*ACT Fibernet, a fiber broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider), on Thursday announced the second edition of the 'Welcome Back' initiative - a returnship programme to encourage and enable individuals to resume work post their career breaks.

The six-week skill development programme aims to create a pathway for people to return to a suitable career after breaks. It will focus on corporate fundamentals and alignment of self for work, functional training, hands-on experience of working on real-time scenarios followed by an assessment and certification, a statement said.

The candidates will be identified on the basis of final assessment post the skill development programme, it added.

"This initiative aims to attract talented professionals who have taken short-term or long-term career breaks and now wish to return to the corporate world. ACT Fibernet will assist such individuals in re-entering the workforce and re-defining their career paths," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)