Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) ICICI Home Finance has announced a loan festival for the ongoing festive season.

In the 'Maha Loan Festival', loan seekers can avail on spot sanction for products such as home loan (Apna Ghar and Apna Ghar Dreamz), gold Loan and micro LAP (loan against property), the company said in a release.

To enable quick processing, the housing finance company has made available local, branch level sanctioning facilities for all loan applications, the release said.

Care Health Insurance ties up with AU Small Finance Bank

* Care Health Insurance (formerly Religare Health Insurance) has tied-up with AU Small Finance Bank for a bancassurance arrangement.

With the bank's widely distributed network, Care Health Insurance looks forward to further expanding its national footprint - specifically in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, a joint statement said.

This development is aligned with the bank's vision to be a one-stop solution for all financial needs of its customers.

Anuj Gulati, Founding Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Care Health Insurance said the partnership will give customers long-term health insurance and wellness solutions, backed by technology-led processes and quality servicing.

