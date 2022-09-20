Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday signed its second hotel in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh under the SeleQtions brand.

A franchised hotel in management with Sohum Hotels and Resorts, the operational hotel will be rebranded under the IHCL SeleQtions brand, the hospitality group said in a statement.

"The signing of our first hotel here under the SeleQtions brand will help re-imagine the hospitality landscape, while allowing travellers to immerse themselves in authentic local experiences. We are happy to partner with Sohum Hotels and Resorts for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development Suma Venkatesh said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have three hotels across brands in Himachal Pradesh, including two currently under development.

*** Edtech startup Sunstone elevates Ankur Jain as new 'co-founder' * Higher education startup Sunstone on Tuesday announced the elevation of Ankur Jain as its new "co-founder".

Earlier, Jain was appointed as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Sunstone in February 2021, the startup said in a statement.

"We congratulate Jain for this well-deserved role and extend our support and faith. Jain has been at the forefront of 10x growth for the company and his unique vision has always brought something new to the table. We are certain that with Jain as the third co-founder, we will be able to attain new heights," Sunstone co-founder and CEO Ashish Munjal said.

