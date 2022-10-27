New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it has installed 224 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at its 92 properties.

These EV charging points have been installed in collaboration with Tata Power across various Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger and amã Stays & Trails properties in India, the company said in a statement.

These chargers can be accessed by guests staying at various IHCL properties.

It is in line with 'Paathya', the company's environmental, social, and governance framework to drive its sustainability and social impact measures, it added.

*** EESL maintains 95 pc uptime of installed streetlights in Lucknow * State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has managed to maintain 95 per cent uptime of around 2.45 lakh streetlights installed in Lucknow.

"Till date, the EESL has installed as many as 2,44,957 streetlights in Lucknow, and 95 per cent of them are up and running - thereby ensuring maximum visibility on the city roads," EESL said in a statement.

"The Streetlighting National Programme (SLNP) has played a significant role in illuminating India's roads with energy efficient LED streetlights," Venkatesh Dwivedi, Group Executive Director – Projects & Business Development - EESL, said in the statement.

In Uttar Pradesh, SLNP was initiated in 2015. Till date, as many as 12,80,662 streetlights have been installed in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Meerut, Jhansi etc.

*** NHIDCL enters into pact with NIT, Silchar * National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has entered into a pact with NIT, Silchar to use innovative technologies to overcome challenges posed in the construction of highways facing extreme climatic conditions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between them on Wednesday, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

NHIDCL had earlier signed pacts with IIT Bombay and IIT Guwahati, and is in further discussions with other IITs, NITs for signing of such MoUs.

*** Air India Express to begin services from Vijayawada to Sharjah * Air India Express on Thursday said it is set to launch its flight services to Sharjah from Vijayawada, starting October 31.

The international budget carrier, which is now owned by Tata Group along with full service airline Air India, currently offers flight services to Muscat and Kuwait from Vijayawada.

The airline said it will operate two flights per week from Vijayawada to Sharjah with a Boeing 737-800 NG plane.

The availability of direct flights to the three locations will be beneficial for many residents of nearby areas who seek connectivity with the Middle Eastern nations, Air India Express said.

