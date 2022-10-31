New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) IREDA on Monday launched a complaints portal as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2022.

The portal was launched by Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), IREDA, in the presence of Chintan Shah, Director (Technical), Manisha Saxena, CVO, IREDA, and other senior officials, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), said in a statement

"Complaints portal is another crucial step in IREDA's zero tolerance of corruption and enabling 'Ease of Doing Business'," the CMD said.

*** Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways conducts workshops to settle stakeholders' pending grievances * The major ports under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways held workshops with their Public-Private Partnership (PPP) stakeholders to settle the pending grievances.

The move is a part of the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 2.0.

The objective behind such workshops is to sort out maximum possible number of issue on the spot plan way ahead with a clearly defined timeline for the remaining one, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

*** Trust AMC appoints Ajaykumar Gupta as president, chief business officer * Trust Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday announced the appointment of Ajaykumar Gupta as its president and chief business officer.

He will be responsible for the sales and distribution strategy, business development and marketing functions, a statement said.

The appointment has been effective from October 27, the asset management firm said in a statement.

Gupta has over 28 years of experience in financial services. Prior to joining Trust AMC, he was the National Sales Head- Institutional for Axis AMC, where he led growth and business development initiatives. He had also worked for Kotak AMC as National Sales Head-Institutional and held various sales leadership roles across various key markets in India.

*** Goyal flags off Run for Unity * Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday flagged off the 'Run for Unity' held in New Delhi for the ministry officials to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"The minister also administered the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas Pledge' to the officials and staff of the Ministry," an official statement said.

He also expressed condolences over the loss of life in the tragic bridge collapse that occurred in Morbi, Gujarat yesterday.

