New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday announced it has opened the bookings for its all-new Range Rover Sport in India, which will be priced at Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom).

The new Range Rover Sport will be available with the six-cylinder 48V mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 221 kW and 650 Nm torque, Jaguar Land Rover India said in a statement.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Now Available for Sale via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

It will come with the latest safety-focused Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). All models will be fitted with a 3D surround camera, including front and rear parking sensors, wade sensing, clearsight ground view and manoeuvring lights – cruise control and driver condition monitor, it added.

Among the luxury features, the new Range Rover Sport will have 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function and winged headrests, the company said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Spotted on Geekbench: Report.

*** Shriram City raises fixed deposit rates by 25 bps for select tenors * Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (Shriram City) announced a hike in Fixed Deposit (FD) rates by 15 to 25 basis points across different tenors, effective from May 20.

The higher rates are applicable for FDs maturing between 36 months to 60 months, a release said.

The FD rates have been raised for the 36-month tenor by 25 bps to 7.75 per cent, 48-month tenors by 20 bps to 7.80 per cent and 60-month tenor by 15 bps to 7.90 per cent.

The FD rates for 12 months to 24 month tenors are unchanged, the release said. *** Union Bank of India launches digital accessibility initiative * State-owned Union Bank of India announced the launch of Union Access, a digital accessibility initiative especially for the disabled and senior citizens on the 11th Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) that was celebrated on Thursday.

The lender launched new initiatives, including unveiling of a booklet on 'Inclusive Social Media' to integrate accessibility in bank's social media communications and e-learning course on 'General Awareness on Disability, Inclusion and Accessibility' for all the staff members.

Bank also conducted mass awareness through a social media quiz that was based on accessibility awareness.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)