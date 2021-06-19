New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) MG Motor India on Saturday said it has delivered 8 more Hector ambulances equipped with modern life-saving systems for the cities of Nagpur and Vidarbha. The ambulance units were handed over in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the company said in a statement. MG has previously donated Hector ambulances to Nangia Hospital in Nagpur, GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol, Gujarat. The ambulances were earlier offered exclusively to COVID-19 patients living in Nagpur, however, now the vehicles will also be used for other emergencies, it added.

Fitness app BunkerFit adds yoga to its offerings

BunkerFit, the free to use fitness app, has introduced Yoga to its bouquet of fitness offerings which include bespoke training modules and healthy nutritious recipes on the mobile app.

In a statement, BunkerFit said it is available currently in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Over the next few weeks more language options will gradually be added, it said in a statement.

"BunkerFit adds yoga to its offerings, becomes India's first vernacular fitness app," it said.

Airtel had earlier acquired 10 per cent stake in Spectacom, the company which owns BunkerFit as a part of the telco's start-up accelerator program, the statement added.

50 kWp solar roof top inaugurated in Solan, Himachal

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a 50 kWp Solar roof top was inaugurated in Solan, Himachal Pradesh under the IPDS (integrated power development scheme) scheme of Government of India.

The 50 kWp Solar roof top project is commissioned by Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL), a statement by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said.

The inauguration ceremony is a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, marking 75 years of India's independence.

Power Finance Corporation is the nodal agency for the project executed under IPDS scheme.

The project was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Power Minister Sukh Ram and Director- Commercial & Projects (Additional Charge), PFC Ltd P K Singh. Singh was present through a virtual platform.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by senior dignitaries from HPSEBL and PFC.

The 50 kWp Roof Top Solar Plant has been installed on the HPSEBL Circle office in Solan. A total of 152 PV Panels are installed which will produce approximately 165 Kwh of electricity on a daily basis.

HPSEBL has successfully installed a 1107 kWp capacity rooftop solar plant in Himachal Pradesh under IPDS.

