Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) PayPoint India, a technology-enabled distribution network of financial services, has partnered with Dvara SmartGold to launch e-gold on its platform.

With this offering, rural customers can invest in e-gold with assistance from PayPoint store staff, a company release said.

Customers can invest as low as Rs. 500 on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, the release said.

* ManipalCigna Health Insurance on Thursday said it has appointed Srikanth Kandikonda as a new chief financial officer (CFO), effective November 4, 2020.

In this role, Srikanth will be responsible for leading all of the company's finance, internal audit and procurement functions, a company release said.

* * * * * * * * EdelGiveHurun ranks Vedanta's Chairman Anil Agarwal among top India philanthropists * Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has been ranked among the top philanthropists in the country. Agarwal's contribution this year has risen 90 per cent compared to the previous year. Agarwal ''has been ranked among the top philanthropists in the country, according to the EdelGiveHurun India Philanthropy List 2020," the company said in a statement. The Hurun report says that Vedanta has contributed more than the government- mandated 2 per cent towards corporate social responsibility. The report includes cash and cash equivalents pledged with legally binding commitments for the 12 months from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 and the latest available CSR data filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

