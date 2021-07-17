New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Leading car infotainment brand Pioneer India Electronics has recently launched its 2021 Hi-Res Special Edition car component speakers.

These speakers are designed by Pioneer's audio engineers in Japan and tuned to the discerning tastes of Indian consumers, said a statement.

"These new speakers will take us beyond the boundaries of what was thought possible in terms of car audio experience and set new benchmarks in the market. Our focus is on delivering authentic high resolution sound while being ergonomic and practical,” said Hideaki ISHII, Managing Director of Pioneer India Electronics.

* * * * * Entrepreneurial Professionals Chander Sawhney launches ‘Transique Corporate Advisors *

Former leadership team members of Corporate Professionals, Chander Sawhney and Deepika Vijay Sawhney, along with Inder Kalra, Founder - GenNext Capital, have launched Transique Corporate Advisors.

It will focus on 'Corporate Transactions' including M&A, Restructuring, Buy-Side, Sell-Side Deals and Corporate Finance, Transique said a statement.

Chander Sawhney was the Partner & Head of Valuations at Corporate Professionals Capital, a SEBI Registered Merchant Banker where he served for more than 15 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)