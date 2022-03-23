New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 375 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"A meeting of the administrative committee of the board of directors of the company will be held on March, 28, 2022, to consider and approve the issue of the NCDs up to Rs 50 crore, along with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 325 crore, the total size aggregating up to Rs 375 crore, on a private placement basis," Piramal Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

These NCDs are secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal protected and market linked, it added.

*** *Bank of Baroda launches Whatsapp banking service in Hindi

Bank of Baroda has launched its WhatsApp banking service in Hindi which will make banking more convenient and easily accessible to its customers. In order to use this facility, customers need to send 'Hi' to 8433888777 from their registered mobile number. Thereafter, customers will get the option of selecting the language of their choice, from which they can opt for accessing the services in Hindi langauge.

Through this channel, customers can avail services like account balance, mini statement, cheque book request, cheque book status, FASTag balance, FASTag mini statement, request for new FASTag, debit card blocking, wealth management and many more services. *** *AU Small Finance Bank partners Tata Motors for passenger vehicles financing AU Small Finance Bank has tied up with Tata Motors to offer financing facility for the automaker's 'New Forever' range of passenger cars and UVs. The offer is applicable to customers such as salaried, self-employed professionals, self-employed non-professionals, agri and dairy farmers among others, a bank release said.

