New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Beauty and personal care brand Plum on Friday said it has signed actress Mithila Palkar as its brand ambassador.

This will be the first time that the company is getting a brand ambassador on-board, a statement said.

Palkar has been a part of movies and web series like Chopsticks, Karwaan, Little Things and Girl in the City. She is also a popular singer.

Plum sells its products through e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Purplle as well as a presence in over 250 cities through more than 900 assisted retail outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted outlets.

*** *GreenHonchos to hire over 250 employees this year

Full-stack D2C consultancy firm GreenHonchos on Friday said it is planning to more than double its workforce by onboarding over 250 employees this year to support growing business.

This hiring of 250 people is aimed at serving the company's growing national and international clients by building an expert workforce of e-commerce enablers, GreenHonchos said in a statement.

“As more and more organisations are moving online to create an omnichannel presence, they're relying on us as their preferred D2C enabler. We aim to continue this growth momentum and take the business journeys of our clients online seamlessly,” GreenHonchos founder and director Navin Joshua said.

