Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Practically, an experiential learning app aimed at students between class 6-12, on Thursday announced a USD 5 million (about Rs 38 crore) fundraise from UAE's NB Ventures and Almoe Group of Companies, UK's Earsfield Capital, and Ncubate Capital.

The funds will be deployed to expand operations in the country, Middle East and Southeast Asia with a focus on marketing, product development, scaling up the business & sales verticals, and driving tactical hiring, according to a statement.

Also Read | PUBG: New State Surpasses 45 Million Downloads Globally, New Update Announced.

Also Read | Huawei P50 Pocket To Feature 50MP Triple Rear Cameras & a Foldable Screen, Check Full Specifications Here.

*** *Visa launches 3-year programme to strengthen payments security in India

Global cards major Visa on Thursday launched a three-year programme aimed at strengthening payments security in the country.

The 'future of security roadmap for India' will focus on tokenisation to ensure that data is held outside financial institutions, enabling early access to fintechs to assess risk in early stages of product development and using artificial intelligence solutions to prevent frauds, as per a statement. PTI AA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)