Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) French carmaker Renault on Monday announced a two-week-long after-sales service initiative in India.

The initiative 'Renault Welcome Back Camp,' from July 13-26, will be hosted at all its dealer workshops across the country. It will provide comprehensive car check-up facilities, Renault India said in a release.

Also Read | Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Smartwatch Launched in India for Rs 4,999.

As part of the initiative, the customers can avail up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories, 10 per cent on select spare parts, 15 per cent on labour charges, the company said.

Moreover, a customer can also avail a 5 per cent discount on engine oil change and additional 5 per cent discount on select parts and accessories for the company's mobile app MYR registered customers, besides a 10 per cent discount on the extended warranty and roadside assistance scheme, it said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 Smartphone to Be Launched in India on July 20; Check Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

*** Muthoot Finance launches cashback scheme for paying interest online

Non-banking financial company Muthoot Finance has launched a cashback scheme for customers paying interest online.

The cashback amount will be shown to the customers while making online payments and they can pay the interest amount after deducting it from interest payable, a release said.

There are various slabs, for interest payments ranging between Rs 2,500 to above Rs 50,000, a customer can get cashback of up to Rs 1,501.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)