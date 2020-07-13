Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to introduce the Redmi Note 9 handset in the Indian market. Today, the company shared a poster on its official Twitter handle revealing the launch date & time of the smartphone. The rear camera module showcased in the teaser clearly shows the '9' along with 'Redmi' & 'Note' branding. Redmi Note 9 will be launched in India on July 20 at 12 pm IST, the company has not confirmed that if it will host an event for the same. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone to Be Launched in India Soon, Check Teaser.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone could flaunt a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For photography, the handset might get a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2Mp macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies & video calling, there could be a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The moment we've all been waiting for! 🤩 The #UndisputedChampion, our next #MadeInIndia smartphone arrives on 20th July at 12 noon! 😎 Packed with best in class specs and highest quality that's sure to make heads turn. 😉 RT & get notified: https://t.co/7Stn3uyFxr pic.twitter.com/EHgqapknO7 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 13, 2020

Expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, the mobile phone may be offered with 3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The handset is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. Coming to the prices, Redmi Note 9 may cost Rs 14,932 for 3GB & 64GB whereas the 4GB & 128GB model could be priced at Rs 18,684.

