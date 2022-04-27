New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Natural fibre supply chain digital platform ReshaMandi on Wednesday said it has appointed Manajit Rath as its Chief Product Officer.

Rath will lead the company's product management, design, and analytics departments, ReshaMandi said in a statement.

Rath is a product management expert and has held various key positions including, Chief Product Officer, VP - Products and Solutions, and Associate Director - Business Operation at SureWaves MediaTech, it added.

"Manajit has driven tremendous impact in his earlier roles and will make a big mark at ReshaMandi. His experience makes him an invaluable member of our core leadership team as we continue to drive innovation for our stakeholders at scale," ReshaMandi's Co-founder and CTO Saurabh Agarwal said.

**** Piramal Pharma ropes in actor Priyanka Mohan as brand ambassador for 'Lacto Calamine' in South India *

Piramal Pharma Ltd's Consumer Products Division on Wednesday said it has roped in actor Priyanka Mohan as brand ambassador for its flagship skincare brand Lacto Calamine for South India market.

She will feature in the new campaign as the brand expands its oily skincare product portfolio in South India, including charcoal peel-off mask, sunscreen, face wash with kaolin clay and oil control face wipes, the company said in a statement.

"We're excited to associate with Priyanka Mohan as we expand our product lines in the South market. Mohan has done some notable work in South cinema and has an appealing on-screen persona which makes her an ideal fit for our brand to reach its target audience," Piramal Pharma CEO of Consumer Products Division Nitish Bajaj said.

The expansion of the Lacto Calamine range in skincare is part of the company's strategy to reinforce and consolidate brand presence in the beauty category, he added.

