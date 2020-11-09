New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Indic language social media platform ShareChat on Monday said it has partnered with Audible Magic, a provider of rights management and automatic content recognition (ACR) solutions.

ShareChat chose Audible Magic for its comprehensive reference registry containing over 40 million registered works representing global and local music from across the world, a statement said.

Audible Magic is considered the gold standard for content identification and will enable ShareChat to proactively address both licensed and misuses of copyright media, it added.

"With a growing community of users and the large magnitude of fresh new content created every day, ensuring copyright protection is an important goal at ShareChat. With the addition of Audible Magic audio fingerprinting technology, we look forward to a partnership which will help us achieve that with their expertise in automatic content recognition solutions," ShareChat Director Berges Y Malu said.

