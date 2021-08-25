New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) on Wednesday signed an MoU with Wadhwani Foundation's National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN) to conduct bootcamp programme for startups.

The move is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and creating a nurturing ecosystem for startups incubated at STPI, a statement said.

"Wadhwani Foundation through NEN will be conducting a 14-week bootcamp program `NextGen IGNITE' for startups selected in CHUNAUTI 1.0 (the NextGen startup challenge contest)," it added.

*Tecno sets up its first exclusive retail outlet in Delhi

Tecno - part of Transsion Group - on Wednesday announced the launch of its first exclusive retail outlet as the smartphone brand looks to enhance its presence in the brick and mortar retail segment. Located in East Delhi, the Tecno-branded outlet will house the brand's most popular smartphones across all its portfolio such as the camera-centric CAMON series, POVA and SPARK series, a statement said. The store will also help increase the brand's awareness and engagement with its consumers, it added. “Brand Tecno's first-ever exclusive retail store is an addition to our overall 50,000-plus multi-brand retail outlets that will allow customers to touch and feel their favourite Tecno products before making a buying decision," Transsion India CEO Arijeet Talapatra said. The exclusive retail outlet is also equipped to follow all necessary hygiene and safety protocols as per the government's guidelines, he added. *****

* Uber's India tech team enables speedy payments to drivers for vaccine shots

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said its Hyderabad-based risk intelligence team enabled timely payments to driver-partners for getting vaccine shots. The payments were to compensate driver-partners for the time they spent getting inoculated, a statement said. Uber had launched an Rs 18.5 crore (USD 2.5 million) initiative to help get 1.5 lakh drivers on its platform vaccinated. Over one lakh drivers have already had at least their first dose administered to them. The team leveraged an in-house tool 'Sherlock' to scan through the vaccination certificates uploaded by driver-partners and verify credentials, followed by managing payouts to them. The entire process of putting the system in place was completed within a week, ensuring there was no lag in payments, the statement said. "The Risk Intelligence team built 'Sherlock', a futuristic platform, using cutting-edge technologies that can be tailored to different use cases. Sherlock was then adapted to streamline and automate new requirements of financial assistance to drivers for vaccinations," it said. ****

* CredAble appoints Ranjit Singh as EVP, Head of Credit

Fintech firm CredAble on Wednesday said it has appointed Ranjit Singh as Executive Vice President and Head of Credit. Singh has extensive and diverse experience spanning over two decades across corporate banking, credit ratings, insurance and IT, and his specialisation will help CredAble to cater to a wider ecosystem, a statement said. At CredAble, Singh will be at the helm of the credit and risk management function, it added. “Given the ever-evolving MSME requirements, Ranjit's role is to ensure that the credit and risk framework will enable CredAble to create real-time financial inclusion," Ram Kewalramani, co-founder and Managing Director at CredAble, said. Singh will be leading this initiative by designing innovative and flexible credit models that are transactional as opposed to the traditional balance sheet approach, thereby, creating true impact for the underserved MSME sector, he added. Singh has been a corporate banker for 13 years with Rabobank and Standard Chartered Bank. He has also worked with Crisil, ICICI Lombard, QAI India and TCS.

