New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Vedanta Group on Friday said it has received three awards at the 19th edition of the annual FICCI CSR Awards. These awards celebrate and honour the best CSR practices across the country. The awards recognized Vedanta Ltd for its Fight Against COVID-19, Project Subhalaxmi of Vedanta Limited Jharsuguda under the women empowerment category and Project Samadhan of Hindustan Zinc Limited under the food security & agriculture category. Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, FICCI CSR & Community Development Committee, conferred the awards at a virtual award presentation ceremony.

*** *Colgate-Palmolive launches toothbrush with plant-derived bristles

Colgate-Palmolive, the leading player in oral care segment, has introduced a fully recycled plastic handle toothbrush with plant-derived bristles as part of its sustainability drive.

Colgate RecyClean toothbrush bristles are plant-derived and are "BPA free" while the handle is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

BPA refers to an industrial chemical called 'Bisphenol A'.

Its package is also made from recycled material, said Colgate-Palmolive which has also recently launched India's first recyclable toothpaste tubes.

Colgate-Palmolive India has been working on its sustainability journey over the last decade and making efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, by switching to renewable energy, taking steps towards water conservation, and leading in waste reduction, the company said.

*** IndiaMART Intermesh invests Rs 32.4 crore in Mynd Solutions

*IndiaMART Intermesh has invested Rs 32.4 crore in Mynd Solutions for its TReDS platform M1exchange.

The deal has provided a part exit to SIDBI Venture Capital which is an early investor in M1exchange, a release said on Friday.

Mynd Solutions is one of the three companies that set up the TReDS platform M1xchange in 2017 under the Payment and Settlement System (PSS) Act 2007 to facilitate discounting of invoices and bills of exchange for MSMEs.

The transaction illustrates that the TReDS platforms have matured into an important source of funding for the economy, easing accessibility of funds as well as recovery for the financed and the financiers, the release said.

"M1xchange has further enhanced the digitisation of supply chain finance process under TReDS guidelines, to an extent of 99 per cent post-COVID and I believe with several attendant legislation coming to facilitate the digital factoring services in the country," Sundeep Mohindru, Chief Executive Officer of M1xchange said.

