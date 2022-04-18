Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Food and beverage company Wingreens, whose brands include Raw Pressery and Monsoon Harvest, on Monday said it has appointed Ramesh Menon as the group CEO.

Menon will head the group with over 1,000 employees, including all subsidiaries and brands, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Wingreens, Menon served as the CEO of Radio and Digital innovation businesses at HT Media.

"Wingreens is poised to be the next giant in the packaged F&B sector and is already making its presence felt in markets outside India. You can expect that there will be many more exciting brands that will soon be joining our growing portfolio," Menon said.

*** Eduvacancy raises USD 200K from angel investors * Job search platform Eduvacancy on Monday announced that it has raised USD 200,000 in angel funding from a group of high net worth individuals, who are also active early stage investors in startups.

The firm, founded in April 2021, has over 3,50,000 registered job seekers, 12,500 job providers listed, and over 25,000 vacancies from the education sector, the company said in a statement.

"There is a huge opportunity out there waiting to be tapped and its time we focused on building the right suite of features and high quality, consistent experience delivery," Eduvacancy co-founder and CEO Manav Shah, said.

*** Vanillic acid can prove to be therapy for Parkinson's disease, finds study * Vanillic acid, a common flavouring agent used in confectionery items, can prove to be a promising therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, according to a study done by researchers at Lovely Professional University.

Researchers said that animal studies have shown vanillic acid can be converted into a pharmaceutical formulation that may help patients with Parkinson's disease in improving their quality of life.

Even the routine consumption of this agent in the form of confectionery items may also benefit Parkinson's disease patients in improving their condition but further studies are required in this direction, the researchers added.

