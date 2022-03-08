New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Turki Bin Nader as General Manager and Country Head for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is among the key focus markets in the Middle East for the IT company.

Nader will focus on business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building in the region, Wipro said in a statement.

He will also strengthen Wipro's presence across the key industry sectors in Saudi Arabia through strategic transformational engagements.

****** Avanse Financial Services launches special offer for female higher education aspirants

Mumbai: Education-focussed NBFC Avanse Financial Services announced a special offer on education loans for female higher education aspirants on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The non-bank lender said it will waive the last eight EMIs from the loan repayment structure for women applicants.

This special offer will be available on education loans sanctioned to women borrowers between March 8 and April 8, 2022.

****** Women's health insurance claims 31 pc lower than men: Survey

Health insurance claims by women is lower than their male counterparts even as the duration of hospital stay is almost similar, finds a survey.

According to the survey by SecureNow Insurance Brokers, the average amount of health insurance claims made by women is 31 per cent less than men even though the average duration of hospital stay of five days is almost similar for the two.

As per the 'Health Insurance Claims: Impact of Gender' survey by SecureNow, the per-day hospitalisation costs for women is much lower than the same for men.

Maternity (13.6 per cent), diseases of the genitourinary system (12.7 per cent), and diseases of the eye (11.6 per cent) are the top three medical concerns for which women made health insurance claims, said the survey.

The other top diseases for women (by count), are diseases of the digestive system (5.8 per cent) and respiratory system (4.7 per cent).

In value terms, the top three claims are made against maternity (11.8 per cent), diseases of the genitourinary system (11.2 per cent), and neoplasms (10.8 per cent).

Neoplasm is abnormal growth of cells, forming either cancerous or non-cancerous tumour in the body.

The survey was conducted among 839 participants during 2021-22. Of these, 40 per cent of the respondents hailed from Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

"The lower claim cost for women needs a deeper understanding. It is not that women fall ill less but their per-day costs are low. Our primary research suggests that sometimes women tend to be treated in less expensive hospitals or undergo more basic treatments," said Kapil Mehta, Co-founder, SecureNow Insurance Broker.

