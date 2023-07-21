New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) PR Communication software-as-a-service Wizikey has launched Imara, an AI Avatar for public relations and communications.

The development comes as brands actively engage generative AI for operations, also creating a stir among the workforce.

The AI Avatar will utilise Wizikey's repository of millions of news items, publications and reporters using 50 AI and Gen AI algorithms for providing data and insights on sentiment, story categorisation and themes.

Co-founder of Wizikey Aakriti Bhargava shared that they had a successful pilot of Imara with a large global IT company.

"We believe that this use-case expands to any high volume news industry and company," she added.

Meta partners with Karishma Kapoor for prog on online safety of young users

* Meta on Friday has partnered with Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor to encourage the use of safety tools for parents and children, the company announced Friday.

Meta has launched more than 30 tools aimed at youth safety in the last three years. These features are aimed at setting boundaries for app usage, like quiet mode which allows users to disengage and control their time spent on Instagram. Facebook, as part of its safety features, will also notify teen users if they cross 20 minutes of app usage.

Head of Public Policy at Instagram and Policy Programs at Meta India Natasha Jog said, “The idea is to make people, especially young users feel safe on our platforms and help parents manage the experience with them. We're thankful for the partnership with Karisma Kapoor, who is supporting to drive this message with us across India.”

