New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) IT firm Zensar on Tuesday said it has been selected by NFU Mutual, the UK's leading rural insurer, as a strategic tech and digital services partner.

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Zensar, said the company's strategic investments in next generation IT services will help NFU Mutual drive true agility and deliver value to their members, the rural communities they are part of, and the wider environment.

Howard Goodman, Head of Systems Development at NFU Mutual, said the company's technology strategy relies on providing customer services to the highest standards.

**** Lionsgate elevates Rohit Jain as Managing Director, South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia

* Global content leader Lionsgate on Tuesday said it has promoted Rohit Jain as the Managing Director, South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia.

Previously, he was serving as Managing Director of Lionsgate South Asia.

"With the promotion, Jain is responsible for shepherding growth across all of Lionsgate's South Asian businesses and expanding the Starz premium subscription platform throughout the emerging markets of Asia," a statement said.

Since Lionsgate opened its first office in India in 2018 under his leadership, Jain has spearheaded the growth of its Asian operations by launching the Lionsgate Play streaming service across multiple Emerging Asian markets including India, establishing strategic partnerships with major telcos, broadband services, OEMs and global streaming platforms.

**** Rubrik names Ritesh Gupta as India Country Manager

* Rubrik, a cloud data management company, on Tuesday said it has appointed Ritesh Gupta as its Country Manager for India operations.

Gupta will spearhead Rubrik India, driving business through the existing partner ecosystem and establishing new partnerships with local system integrators and tech alliances, a statement said.

He joins Rubrik from Nutanix where he led the India West Region business since 2016, it added.

"India represents a tremendous market opportunity for us to accelerate Cloud transformations at scale, we continue to deliver disruptive innovation focussed on our customers most valuable asset, their 'data' - enabling seamless cloud protection, orchestration, security and governance across multi-cloud and hybrid environments," Kamal Brar, Vice President and General Manager (Asia Pacific and Japan) at Rubrik said.

