New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Technology company Zoho on Wednesday launched Zoho Practice, a free practice management solution for Chartered Accountants (CAs).

According to a release, the software provides accountants a one-stop solution to streamline their firm's workflows, and collaborate internally and with their clients.

Announcing Zoho Practice, the company said the offering will enable accounting firms across India to modernise their practices, and offer more value-added services to their clients.

"Today, we have launched Zoho Practice to serve one of the most critical stakeholders in the financial ecosystem' the CAs," Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, Global Head, Zoho Finance and Operations Suite said.

Newgen announces integration of Gen AI into product lineup *

Newgen has announced the integration of Gen AI into its product lineup.

According to a release, Newgen Software introduced NewgenONE Marvin, a GenAI-powered enhancement' to its end-to-end automation platform, NewgenONE.

"This innovative solution is set to transform the way organisations create applications, automate customer journeys, and engage with customers," the company said in a release.

