New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A 47-year-old businessman was robbed of Rs 81 lakh at gunpoint in outer Delhi's Narela area on Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim, identified as Vinod Kumar, an 'arthiya' in Narela's Anaj Mandi, was also hit in the head with the pistol's butt and injured, said a police officer.

The incident took place near Narela's Axis Bank branch.

The officer said Kumar was accosted by three men on a motorbike as soon as he came out from the bank with cash.

"The accused tried to snatch his bag containing the cash at gunpoint. One of the assailants hit him with the pistol butt on his face and fired in the air to scare him," the officer said.

Thereafter, the robbers took his bag and drove away towards Bhorgarh, the officer added.

Police said they are scouring CCTV footage from the area to identify the robbers.

A case under section 394 and 397 of IPC and 27 of Arms Act is being registered and investigation is in progress, they said.

