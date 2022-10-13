Nagaon, Oct 13 (PTI) A carcass of a male rhino was recovered near the entry gate to the Kohora Range in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Thursday, officials said.

Also Read | Meta Again Rejects Allegations Made by The Wire Claiming Them False.

The carcass was found in the Mihimukh area during a regular inspection by forest guards.

Also Read | Realme 10 Pro+ Gets BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent.

"The male rhino is suspected to have passed away due to his old age," an official said.

Later, forest officials collected the horn from the dead rhino so that the poachers could not do any foul play.

The horn was stored in the local treasury of the forest department, he said.

After conducting the post-mortem, the rhino was buried at the same site from where it was recovered, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)