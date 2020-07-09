New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) CARS24 Financial Services, a subsidiary of auto-tech firm CARS24 Services, on Thursday said it has secured a debt funding of Rs 10 crore from Vivriti Capital.

The capital will be utilised to expand both dealer and consumer lending across 50 cities, a statement said.

Also Read | Vivo X50 Series 5G Smartphones to Be Launched in India Soon.

"Our lending business has witnessed a tremendous growth trajectory in past one year. We have successfully disbursed Rs 400 crore to dealers and customers. The overwhelming response has motivated us to deepen the presence in India to over 50 cities," CARS24 co-founder and CFO Ruchit Agarwal said.

He added that the company is expanding its services considering that people are inclined more towards private vehicles due to the pandemic situation.

Also Read | Lava Z61 Pro Smartphone Launched in India for Rs 5,774.

Launched in 2019, CARS24 Financial Services currently operates in 25 cities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)