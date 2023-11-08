Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) Police has registered a case against about 160 people for allegedly forcibly entering into flats built under a government scheme in Maharashtra's Thane district while protesting against the housing project on village land, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the people from Bhandarli and Gotheghar villages allegedly entered three buildings, broke the locks of 400 flats and occupied them, police said.

The villagers have long been opposing the project developed by the Konkan Housing and Area Development Board in the two villages under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, an official from Daighar police station said quoting the FIR.

They had earlier put up banners warning that they would enter the houses on November 7, the FIR said.

A probe is on into the case, the official added.

