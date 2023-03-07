Amaravati, Mar 7 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the ruling YSR Congress party is resorting to irregularities in all elections and requested the people to cast their votes in favour of his party in the coming graduates constituencies polls for the Legislative Council.

He appealed to TDP activists to lodge complaints with the police against the irregularities and also write to the Election Commission.

"The YSRCP, which has the habit of indulging in irregularities in all the elections, is planning to repeat the same for the three Graduates Constituencies polls in the Legislative Council," Naidu claimed while addressing voters via a teleconference.

There are five graduates constituencies in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, of which three are slated to fall vacant this year. The elections are to be held on March 13.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is continuing his 'Yuva Galam' padayatra in Piler constituency met former MLA Vangaveeti Radha Krishna, who comes from the Kapu community in Andhra Pradesh.

Both the leaders discussed politics for some time and later walked together as part of the padayatra.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLC Sitamraju Sudhakar, who is contesting the polls again, said that the people of the southern State are with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He claimed that people are eager to return the favour to Reddy in all the elections as "development and welfare" have taken place under his rule.

On Tuesday, the ruling party called on eligible voters to cast their votes in favour of Pernati Shyam Prasad Reddy, Sitamraju Sudhakar and Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy for the graduates constituencies polls scheduled on March 13.

The MLCs who would be retiring are: Vennapusa Gopal Reddy (Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur), Yandapalli Srinivasulu Reddy (Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor) and P V N Madhav (Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram).

Vennapusa Gopal Reddy belongs to YSRCP, Yandapalli Srinivasulu Reddy (Progressive Democratic Front) and Madhav (BJP).

The YSRCP is fielding Shyam Prasad Reddy in East Rayalaseema district (Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor), Sudhakar in north Andhra (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam) and Ravindra Reddy in west Rayalaseema (Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool).

The tenure of remaining two graduates constituencies MLCs, Illa Venkateswara Rao (East Godavari and West Godavari) and K S Lakshmana Rao (Guntur and Krishna) will end in 2025.

